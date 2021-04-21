Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.62 ($92.49).

FRA:KGX opened at €81.98 ($96.45) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.48. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

