KeyCorp Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will earn $17.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,873.77. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

