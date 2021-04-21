KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.