KeyCorp Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ITT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.