Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Down 34.9%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s stock price dropped 34.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 2,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

