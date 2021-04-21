Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

