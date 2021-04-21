Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.