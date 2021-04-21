Kering (EPA:KER) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Kering (EPA:KER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €631.54 ($742.99).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €590.00 and a 200-day moving average of €573.23. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

