Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €730.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €730.00 ($858.82) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €631.54 ($742.99).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €590.00 and its 200-day moving average is €573.23. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

