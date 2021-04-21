Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.88. Kenon shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.
