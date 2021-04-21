Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.88. Kenon shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

