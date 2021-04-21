KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.