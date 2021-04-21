Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $299.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.15.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

