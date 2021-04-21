Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KSU opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $299.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
