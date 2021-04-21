JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,853 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

