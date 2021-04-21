JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,026 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Alphatec worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

