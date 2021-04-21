JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

