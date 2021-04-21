JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $99.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

TXRH opened at $97.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

