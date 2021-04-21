JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of AZZ worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AZZ by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AZZ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AZZ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.