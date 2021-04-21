JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

IGT opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

