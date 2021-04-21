JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

