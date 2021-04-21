JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

