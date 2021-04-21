JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXPE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

