JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $63.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of DAL opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

