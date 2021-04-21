JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 61,570 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,847,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.