Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.42-9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.6-91.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.23 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its guidance to EPS.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

