John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Up to $132.86

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.86, but opened at $136.50. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $137.65, with a volume of 845 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

