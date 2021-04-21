JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

JBLU opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

