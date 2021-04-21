JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

JELD stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

