Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

LFUS opened at $266.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $125.03 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.