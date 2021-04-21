Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.62 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

