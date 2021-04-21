Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Diversey stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

