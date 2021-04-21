Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.82.

TSE:TOY opened at C$41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.55. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

