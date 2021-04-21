Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of DGX opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

