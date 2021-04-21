Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 5,233 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.50. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $288.90. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

