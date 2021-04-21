Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,698,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,342,544.27.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$16.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

