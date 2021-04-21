Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.62. 82,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 56,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

