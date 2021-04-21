Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

