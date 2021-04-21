J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SMJ opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. J. Smart & Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.93. The firm has a market cap of £52.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.48.
