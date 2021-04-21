J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SMJ opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. J. Smart & Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.93. The firm has a market cap of £52.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

