Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a dividend on Monday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.008.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,629,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

