iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $415.12. 118,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

