iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 1,326,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,445,758. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

