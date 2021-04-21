iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,260,000.

IWB traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $234.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,089. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.60 and a 1 year high of $236.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day moving average is $211.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

