iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

