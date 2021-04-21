iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of IYLD opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

