iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

