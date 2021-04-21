iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) by 1,048.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000.

IBHA opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

