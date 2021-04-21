iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 747,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $101,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $139.68. 745,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

