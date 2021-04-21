Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

