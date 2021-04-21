iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 8,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,506,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

