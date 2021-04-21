Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.