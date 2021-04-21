Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.57. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSR opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $954.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

